Sean Connery's Personal Aston Martin DB5 Auctioned For $2.4 Million

Connery popularized the DB5 with his role in 1964's "Goldfinger." Michael Ochs Archives via Getty Images

When Sean Connery took the role of James Bond in 1962, he kickstarted a multibillion-dollar film franchise with a lifespan exceeding any other. His third outing in 1964’s “Goldfinger” made the Aston Martin DB5 a coveted luxury sports car.

The actor’s personal model — the only one he ever owned — just sold for $2.4 million at auction.

Last week’s Broad Arrow Auctions event in Monterey, California, attracted wealthy attendees with a slew of classic cars, according to the New York Post. None held as much sentimental value as Connery’s 1964 DB5, which he bought in 2018, two years before his death at age 90.

“Dad used to talk about owning his own DB5, for no other reason than he loved the car, and I think in hindsight it did represent something in his life that was unique and captured a moment in time,” his son Jason Connery said in an auction company statement.

The Scottish actor famously resented being typecast as the British double agent and told Playboy in 1965 that he was “fed up to here with the whole Bond bit.”

Nevertheless, the role made him an international star and he grew fond it. In his retirement, he purchased a black DB5 and had it painted snow shadow grey to match his ride in “Goldfinger.”

Broad Arrow Auctions estimated the car would sell for $1.4 million to $1.8 million. But the winning bid reached $2.425 million. A share of the proceeds went to the Sean Connery Philanthropy Fund, which supports hundreds of charities, according to its website.

“I hope you are enjoying my website,” wrote Connery prior to his death. “While you are here, I would ask that you take a few moments to consider helping someone else. I would request that you help me to help others. The three areas that are very important to me are: education, culture, and Scotland.”

Aston Martins associated with the movie franchise — laden with options like machine gun turrets, ejector seats and oil slick dispensers — have sold for far higher amounts. A DB5 used to promote the release of a James Bond film sold for $6.4 million in 2019, according to CNN.

The buyer of Connery’s car, who wasn’t identified, gets treated to a drive with Formula One icon Jackie Stewart, who was Connery’s friend and fellow Scot.

While Connery himself rarely drove the car, he was very fond of its nimbleness, his son said.

“He did tell me that driving the movie cars, all laden down with the gadgets, especially the machine guns in the front, made the car really heavy and turning at slow speed was a Herculean task, so driving without gadgets was a joy,” Jason Connery said.

