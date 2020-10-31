ENTERTAINMENT

Celebrities Pay Heartfelt Tribute To 007 'Legend' Sean Connery

"They say don’t meet your heroes. He exceeded all expectations."

Social media was flooded with love for Sean Connery on Saturday following the Scottish actor’s death overnight at the age of 90.

Celebrity fans and friends remembered and honored the first James Bond as a “legend” on and off the screen, while producers of the 007 movie franchise hailed him as being “undoubtedly largely responsible for the success of the film series and we shall be forever grateful to him.” 

