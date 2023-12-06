Sean “Diddy” Combs adamantly denied any wrongdoing in a statement following rape and abuse lawsuits against him from four women.
“Enough is enough,” the rapper wrote in identical X and Instagram posts on Wednesday, as reports of a fourth woman’s suit emerged.
“For the last couple of weeks, I have sat silently and watched people try to assassinate my character, destroy my reputation and my legacy,” Combs’ statement went on.
“Sickening allegations have been made against me by individuals looking for a quick payday. Let me be absolutely clear: I did not do any of the awful things being alleged. I will fight for my name, my family and for the truth.”
Last month, the singer Cassie accused him of exhibiting a pattern of physical and sexual abuse, including raping and beating her, during their decade of dating on and off.
One day later, Cassie’s legal team announced that she and Combs had reached a settlement that met “their mutual satisfaction.”
Two other women filed complaints against Combs in the days following. One made allegations about “being drugged, sexually assaulted and abused, and being the victim of ‘revenge porn.’” The other alleged that she was “coerced into having sex with Combs.”
The fourth lawsuit, filed Wednesday, alleges that Combs, Bad Boy Entertainment executive Harve Pierre and another man gang-raped a minor at the rapper’s New York recording studio in 2003.
The plaintiff in that suit, identified as Jane Doe, said that seeing other women “bravely speak out against Mr. Combs and Mr. Pierre” had given her the confidence to come forward.
The new suit comes after New York’s Adult Survivors Act expired at the end of last month. Combs’ three other accusers had made their claims under the provision, which outlined a one-year “look-back period” for people to sue over claims that would have previously fallen outside of the statute of limitations.
Doe is instead suing under a New York City statute against gender-motivated violence.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline. Visit RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Online Hotline or the National Sexual Violence Resource Center’s website.