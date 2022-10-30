Diddy Transforms Into Heath Ledger's Joker For Seriously Scary Halloween Costume

Sean Combs attends the 2022 BET Awards. Prince Williams via Getty Images

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ very good week continued with a Halloween weekend that begged the question: Can a costume be deserving of an Oscar?

The hip-hop legend has dabbled in acting before, but went full method to transform into Heath Ledger’s The Joker from the 2008 Batman blockbuster “The Dark Knight.”

Putting all others (*stares in Jared Leto*) who’ve played the baddie since to shame, Combs fully embodied the Clown Prince of Crime from the inside out, sporting a face of white makeup, a terrifyingly drawn smile and a lime green wig.

“Hello my friends, I’m the Joker. I’m highjacking Halloween! Hahahaha,” he captioned an Instagram video on Saturday evening unveiling the costume.

In the clip, Combs delivers a pitch-perfect impression of the villain’s maniacal cackle and demeanor, amusing himself so thoroughly that a fake grenade falls out of his ammunition belt.

In another post, rapper Tyler The Creator crosses paths with Combs’ Joker, who jokingly attempts to steal his vehicle.

And, in one final video that should serve as his formal audition tape, the mogul leers into the camera to give his followers a closer look at the details of his disturbingly accurate transformation.

“Why so serious?” he captioned the post, referencing the iconic line from the film, which secured Ledger a posthumous Oscar trophy.

Earlier in the evening, Diddy gave his followers a peek into the transformation process.

The costume received immediate raves from the internet, with fans demanding that Combs should play the character on the big screen.

You can’t tell me @Diddy didn’t just earn a legit audition to be the next Joker. Bruh was in FULL character for an entire night 😂 pic.twitter.com/uecem7duq0 — Will Blackmon 🍷 (@WillBlackmon) October 30, 2022

He is playing this too well, I’m scared — yajjyen (@jaeyedawn) October 30, 2022

The fact that Tyler the Creator was weirded out at something is evidence enough that this was a hit. — jb (@llyours) October 30, 2022

Hold on… maybe the DCU needs to hire Diddy as The Joker… pic.twitter.com/VOwAZ4F2FL — MJ(oker) They do not call him general. (@otpjoker) October 30, 2022