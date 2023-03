Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals Why He Hopes To Buy A Majority Stake In BET

Sean 鈥 Diddy 鈥 Combs called for BET 鈥渢o be Black-owned again鈥 in an Instagram post on Wednesday following reports that he鈥檚 looking to buy a majority stake in BET Media Group.

Combs on Wednesday wrote that he believes media is the 鈥渕ost powerful industry in the world but it鈥檚 the industry where we have the least amount of ownership, influence and control.鈥

鈥淚t鈥檚 time for @BET to be Black-owned again so we have the power to tell our own stories, control our own narrative! This is not about me it鈥檚 about WE!!!!,鈥 Combs wrote.

He continued: 鈥淚鈥檓 building a team of leaders in the culture to pursue ownership in @BET together! We have to unify our power and resources to create real change! #THETIMEISNOW.鈥

Media moguls Tyler Perry and Byron Allen also reportedly have expressed interest in a stake of Paramount Global鈥檚 BET Media Group 鈥 which includes BET, BET+, VH1 and BET Studios. Perry is already a minority stakeholder in BET+, a streaming service that launched in 2019.

Combs posted the caption alongside a clip from the 鈥淓arn Your Leisure鈥 podcast promoting the idea of Black ownership of BET.

Combs, who launched his Revolt network in 2013, is looking at BET 鈥渁s part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse,鈥 a source told Variety.