Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals Why He Hopes To Buy A Majority Stake In BET

Sean “ Diddy ” Combs called for BET “to be Black-owned again” in an Instagram post on Wednesday following reports that he’s looking to buy a majority stake in BET Media Group.

Combs on Wednesday wrote that he believes media is the “most powerful industry in the world but it’s the industry where we have the least amount of ownership, influence and control.”

“It’s time for @BET to be Black-owned again so we have the power to tell our own stories, control our own narrative! This is not about me it’s about WE!!!!,” Combs wrote.

He continued: “I’m building a team of leaders in the culture to pursue ownership in @BET together! We have to unify our power and resources to create real change! #THETIMEISNOW.”

Media moguls Tyler Perry and Byron Allen also reportedly have expressed interest in a stake of Paramount Global’s BET Media Group – which includes BET, BET+, VH1 and BET Studios. Perry is already a minority stakeholder in BET+, a streaming service that launched in 2019.

Combs posted the caption alongside a clip from the “Earn Your Leisure” podcast promoting the idea of Black ownership of BET.

Combs, who launched his Revolt network in 2013, is looking at BET “as part of his strategy to build a Black-owned global media powerhouse,” a source told Variety.