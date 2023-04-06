Sean 'Diddy' Combs Reveals How Much He Pays For Sampling 'Every Breath You Take'

Sean “Diddy” Combs must pay — for “Every Breath You Take.”

The former rapper-turned-media mogul famously sampled the 1983 Sting song for “I’ll Be Missing You,” a 1997 tribute to The Notorious B.I.G., featuring Faith Evans. He failed to ask Sting for permission, however — and it’s costing him.

Sting confirmed as much during a 2018 “Breakfast Club” interview, when co-host Charlamagne tha God asked if “Diddy has to pay you two grand a day” for sampling the song.

“Yeah, for the rest of his life,” Sting answered. “We’re very good friends, though.”

Diddy made a correction on Wednesday.

“Nope,” he wrote on Twitter with a resurfaced clip of “The Breakfast Club” interview. “5K a day. Love to my brother @OfficialSting!”

Sting told Rolling Stone in 2003 that rappers “just take your shit, put it on a record and deal with the legality later.” He said he first learned about “I’ll Be Missing You” from Elton John.

“Elton John told me, ‘You gotta hear [it], you’re gonna be a millionaire!’” Sting told the outlet. “I said, ‘I am a millionaire!’ He said, ’You’re gonna be a millionaire twice over!’ I put a couple of my kids through college with the proceeds, and me and P. Diddy are good pals still.”