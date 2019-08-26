POLITICS

Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy Says He'll Resign From Congress

The Republican said he will step down Sept. 23.

Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy (R) said Monday he plans to resign from Congress on Sept. 23.

The congressman confirmed the news in a post on Facebook, attributing his decision to a family matter.

“Recently, we’ve learned that our baby, due in late October, will need even more love, time, and attention due to complications, including a heart condition,” Duffy wrote. “With much prayer, I have decided that this is the right time for me to take a break from public service in order to be the support my wife, baby and family need right now.”

Duffy, 47, has represented Wisconsin’s 7th for the past eight and a half years. Prior to that, he served as the Ashland County District Attorney, and was a cast member on MTV’s “The Real World Boston” in 1997.

Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, announced in May they are expecting their ninth child sometime this fall. The two met while starring on a reality TV show in 1999.

In his post Monday, the representative called serving in Congress the “highest honor of my life.”

A spokesperson for his office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

