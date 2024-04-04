Sean Hannity Warns Republicans On A Policy Stance That Will 'Get Their Asses Kicked'

Sean Hannity warned Republicans on Wednesday that endorsing severe abortion restrictions will “get their asses kicked” in the election. (Watch the video below.)
“We know what the playbook is,” Hannity said of Democratic politicians while speaking with a panel of pollsters on his Fox News show. “They will demagogue on abortion. Republicans, they better have a good answer. And they also need to understand where the country is.”
Hannity, who referred to himself as “pretty pro-life,” seemed to advise candidates not to advocate for heavy restrictions before 15 weeks of pregnancy. The conservative host noted the Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision to uphold Mississippi’s 15-week ban on most abortions while overturning Roe v. Wade.
“That’s where the country is,” Hannity said. “And if Republican politicians don’t understand that, then they’re going to get their asses kicked and they’re going to lose.”
Presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump said last month he’d consider a federal ban after 15 weeks.
“People are agreeing on 15, and I’m thinking in terms of that,” he said in a radio interview with “Sid & Friends in the Morning.”
An Economist/YouGov poll released in February indicated that 48% of Americans would support a 16-week ban, another number that Trump has reportedly pondered.
President Joe Biden has stepped up his criticism of Trump on the abortion front. On Monday, he released a new ad targeting the former president.
“In 2016, Donald Trump ran to overturn Roe v. Wade. Now, in 2024, he’s running to pass a national ban on a woman’s right to choose,” Biden said in the ad, adding, “Donald Trump doesn’t trust women. I do.”
Reproductive rights advocates were dealt a blow last week when a Florida court cleared the way for a six-week ban to go into effect on May 1.
In November last year, abortion rights were bolstered by key victories in Virginia and Ohio.
