Twitter Users Torch 'Shill' Sean Hannity For Accepting Bizarre GOP Award

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) bestowed a freedom-themed award to Fox News host Sean Hannity during his program on Thursday.

Hannity was speaking with Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) when he noticed a red box that Scott had brought out to the stage.

Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he had created an award for people who care about freedom. The committee gave the “Champion for Freedom” award, which has a colander-like bowl shape, to former President Donald Trump last year.

“Oh my god, wow,” said Hannity, who later raised the bowl above his head as a Florida crowd applauded him.

Rick Scott just gave Hannity ... a little bowl? That's some sort of Republican freedom award? pic.twitter.com/GA3t1vDRce — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 28, 2022

Twitter users immediately pointed out the Fox News host’s apparent ethical violation and joked about the award’s “phony” look.

Oh, did we say "care about freedom?" We meant "care about fascism!" — KyloRenHoek (@JTComp) October 28, 2022

the chairman of the republican senate committee just gave sean hannity a republican senate committee award on tv and i gotta be honest, its really making me start to question sean hannity and fox news' objectivity pic.twitter.com/s6OoE92IgM — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 28, 2022

Hannity won the GOP Shill of the Year Award. How perfect! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/HSlJ3weOkx — Edward O'Dometer (@dometer_o) October 28, 2022

