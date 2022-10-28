Twitter Users Torch 'Shill' Sean Hannity For Accepting Bizarre GOP Award

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) bestowed a freedom-themed award to Fox News host Sean Hannity during his program on Thursday.
Hannity was speaking with Scott and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) when he noticed a red box that Scott had brought out to the stage.
Advertisement
Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said he had created an award for people who care about freedom. The committee gave the “Champion for Freedom” award, which has a colander-like bowl shape, to former President Donald Trump last year.
“Oh my god, wow,” said Hannity, who later raised the bowl above his head as a Florida crowd applauded him.
Twitter users immediately pointed out the Fox News host’s apparent ethical violation and joked about the award’s “phony” look.
Advertisement
Advertisement