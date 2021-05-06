Sean Hannity Goes Full Nihilist Over Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Climate Plans

Fox News personality Sean Hannity on Wednesday offered a selfish and nihilistic response to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-N.Y.) concerns for the environment and her signature policy proposal, the Green New Deal.
On Wednesday’s episode of “The Sean Hannity Show” on Premiere Radio Networks, Hannity railed against the New York Democrat’s plan for a 1.5 million-strong climate corps to work on federally funded projects addressing climate change. He suggested Ocasio-Cortez was instilling fear in President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).
Then came the nihilism:
Remember, she told us, what, a year or two ago, that we only had 12 years left, the planet, that’s it. We only have 10 years to fix it. I’m like, if it’s done in 12 years, oh, to hell with it. Let’s just have a big party and you know, eat, drink, and barbecue and be merry, because we’re not going to be able to fix it the way she’s proposing. Not enough money. You can’t even print the money for this.
Listen to Hannity’s comments here:
Ocasio-Cortez in 2019 did claim the “world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change.” A United Nations panel highlighted the terminal danger to the planet if the crisis isn’t addressed.
Conservatives took the “12 years” warning literally, using it to attack Ocasio-Cortez.
To which she fired back on Twitter: