Comment From 'The View' Host Triggers Sean Hannity's Dark Childhood Memory

Sean Hannity on Thursday casually mentioned that his dad repeatedly hit him with a belt in a bizarre aside on Fox News. (Watch the video below.)

The host was responding to “The View” panelist Sunny Hostin’s criticism of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), who hopes to replace the recently ousted Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) as speaker of the House.

Hostin said a “disheveled” Jordan once verbally abused her as she testified at a congressional hearing. She said Jordan arrived late and “immediately was screaming and yelling, and terrorized me and the other experts on the panel.”

Hannity, who has endorsed Jordan for speaker on his radio show, took umbrage.

“Aww! The poor little snowflakes got offended that somebody actually, you know, raised their voice slightly,” he said. “By the way, when my father would hit me with a belt, I didn’t actually raise my voice. How did this country — you know, we used to be the land of the free, home of the brave. What happened? Why did we become the land of the snowflake?”

your father did what? pic.twitter.com/J1vAraP3ZU — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 6, 2023

Hannity recounted being punched and whipped by his father on a show in 2014, Mediaite noted.

In that segment, Hannity was calling for leniency for former NFL running back Adrian Peterson, who was charged with felony child abuse for hitting his 4-year-old with a tree branch and shoving leaves in his mouth.

“I got hit with a strap, bam, bam, bam — and I’ve never been to a shrink — by my father. I would tell you that I deserved it,” Hannity said, later adding: “My father punched me in the face when I talked back to him once, and I deserved it.”

Hannity said at the time that he did not hit his children, joking that he took away their iPhones to punish them instead.