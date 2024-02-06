Sean Hannity Mercilessly Mocked For World's Most Selective Outrage

Fox News host Sean Hannity is getting the treatment on social media for taking offense to reports of President Joe Biden using salty language in private.
Biden has reportedly referred to Donald Trump as a “sick fuck” and “a fucking asshole” behind the scenes.
Hannity found that too much to take.
“It looks like Biden has given up on the charade of being that kind, likable, gentle old man, like a grandfather figure,” Hannity said on Monday night. “He’s now fully revealing himself to be the arrogant lifelong politician that he’s always been.”
Hannity infamously defended Trump in 2016 after audio leaked of the then-presidential candidate bragging about how he treats women.
“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” Trump said. “You can do anything. ... Grab ’em by the pussy.”
Hannity dismissed Trump’s comments as “locker-room talk.”
Trump’s speeches and online posts are often peppered with invectives, insults and profanity, but Hannity hasn’t called the former president out over it.
Given that history, Hannity’s critics aren’t buying his pearl-clutching routine over Biden’s reported comments: