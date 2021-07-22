Fox News host Sean Hannity tried out a new line of attack against President Joe Biden, but his critics on Twitter were quick to turn it back on Donald Trump.
Hannity, a staunch supporter of the former president, threw out a rhetorical question during his interview on Wednesday night with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) at a town hall event in Miami on the crisis in Cuba.
“What is the Biden doctrine?” Hannity asked. “To kiss the ass of every single solitary dictator in the world?”
But as users on social media were quick to point out, Trump spent much of his time in office alienating traditional U.S. allies and embracing dictators and strongman leaders. Trump said that he and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un “fell in love,” and at one point he broke protocol and saluted a North Korean general. Trump also publicly backed Russian President Vladimir Putin over the U.S. intelligence community and did nothing when Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s bodyguards assaulted American protesters in Washington. Erdoğan later claimed Trump apologized to him over the incident, which the White House denied.
Twitter users were quick to deliver some reminders: