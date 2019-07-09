Fox News’ Sean Hannity joked on Monday about Bill O’Reilly returning to the conservative network he left in 2017 amid a sexual harassment scandal.

During the handover to fellow primetime host Laura Ingraham, Hannity thanked viewers for making his show the most watched in cable news. He also discussed a recent conversation he had with O’Reilly on the radio.

“I said, ‘Why don’t you come back to cable? I’ll let you be number one again because then I’ll take a lot less crap,’” Hannity told Ingraham.

Hannity then suggested O’Reilly, the former host of “The O’Reilly Factor,” could return to “take the crap” because “there’s a lot that comes with” being number one.

Check out the clip here: