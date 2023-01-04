Sean Hannity's Dig At Republicans For House Speaker Fail Is Laughable

In fact, Hannity said the conservative infighting looked more to him like a circus.

“House Republicans now are on the verge of becoming a total clown show if they’re not careful,” Hannity said. “But despite the cheering and elation from Democrats and the mob and the media, it’s not a dire situation ― yet.”

Advertisement

The new GOP-controlled House, charged with the usually perfunctory task of choosing a speaker, made history instead. It was the first time since 1923 that the House didn’t pick a new speaker on the first ballot, according to the Congressional Research Service.

Sunk by a faction that included Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.) plus all Democrats, the votes fell short of the 218 McCarthy needs to win. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) received votes, even though he nominated McCarthy.

Hannity, usually a GOP cheerleader, noted that a “small but seemingly determined group of lawmakers now stand in the way” of McCarthy’s election.

Hannity pleaded McCarthy’s case as “the America-first, MAGA agenda that so many of you I know like.”

In an appeal to the breakaway conservatives, the host said McCarthy would investigate President Joe Biden, oppose his “radical socialized agenda” and clamp down on immigration.

Advertisement