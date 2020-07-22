Sean Hannity Contradicts Donald Trump On Coronavirus Crisis

Sean Hannity may be one of President Donald Trump’s most reliable sycophants, but the Fox News personality appeared to contradict the president on Tuesday.

On the same day Trump finally admitted the coronavirus pandemic will get worse before it gets better, Hannity declared “the situation is getting better, not worse.” (See the clip below.)

Hmm. Tuesday saw more than 1,000 deaths and 65,000 new cases. The total U.S. death toll has surpassed 142,000 and the confirmed number of infections nears a staggering 4 million.

Trump for months downplayed the pandemic, defied medical experts on mask-wearing (until very recently) and pushed for states and schools to reopen, even as outbreaks raged. During his first coronavirus briefing in months, Trump on Tuesday seemed to acknowledge the reality. He even urged people to wear face masks.

But Hannity struck to his loyalist script.

“President Trump never stopped working,” the host said. “The pandemic is not spiraling out of control as they projected nightly.

“It is the worst pandemic since 1918. Losing one life is way too many. The situation is getting better, not worse.”

Hannity continued to attack Democrats and mainstream news outlets for criticizing Trump’s handling of the outbreak, claiming they’ve ignored positive developments like progress on a vaccine. He also parrotted some old White House themes.

“And by the way, none of these people on TV and no Democrats supported the travel ban 10 days after the first identified case of coronavirus, then the subsequent travel bans and the first quarantine in over 50 years,” he said. “That alone ― huge decisions that save lives. This administration has fulfilled every request from every state governor. ”

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!