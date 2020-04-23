Fox News' Sean Hannity: 'Americans Are Dying To Get Back To Work'

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday said on his radio show and on his prime-time TV program that Americans are “dying to get back to work” amid the coronavirus pandemic ― a claim contradicted by polls showing a majority fear the premature easing of restrictions.

“You’ve seen people, resentment building in a lot of sectors here. It’s percolating,” Hannity said on his radio show, referring to ﻿right-wing protests in some states against stay-at-home orders.

A HuffPost analysis found many of the protests, encouraged by President Donald Trump, have been fueled by conspiracy theorists, white nationalists and other fringe groups.

Hannity later repeated the claim on his widely watched TV show.

“Americans are dying to get back to work,” Hannity said in a lengthy rant about Democrats, who he accused (without any hint of irony) of politicizing the public health crisis and using it to flush U.S. values “down the drain.”

Hannity has himself politicized the contagion multiple times, accusing Democrats and the media of “weaponizing” the virus “to bludgeon” Trump.

The TV host has been in lockstep with Trump on the pandemic, downplaying the threat and defending the president’s response.

