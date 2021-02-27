Hannity Gets Banging Reminder Of What He Said About COVID-19 This Time Last Year

What a difference a year makes.

On Saturday, “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” hit Fox News personality Sean Hannity with a musical reminder of what he said while downplaying the threat of the coronavirus on the same day ― Feb. 27 ― in 2020.

“Zero people in the United States of America have died from the coronavirus,” Hannity told his millions of viewers.

One year on, the U.S. death toll now stands upwards of 500,000.

“The Daily Show” remixed Hannity’s statement into a club anthem:

One year ago today, Sean Hannity dropped this absolute banger pic.twitter.com/TekxzKB08S — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) February 27, 2021

Hannity, in lockstep with then-President Donald Trump, for months dismissed COVID-19 and accused Democrats of politicizing the pandemic ― even as the deadly virus swept elsewhere across the world.

Last month, Hannity faced accusations of “dabbling in anti-vaxx” territory after he said he wasn’t sure if he’d take the coronavirus vaccine ― even though Rupert Murdoch, the media mogul whose company owns Fox News, had received the shot and encouraged others to do so too.

On Friday, Hannity on his radio show revealed he would get the COVID-19 jab ― for which he was criticized as “neurotic” by his producer Lynda McLaughlin.