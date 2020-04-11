Supercut Highlights Sean Hannity's Stunning Hypocrisy On Coronavirus

Fox News host Sean Hannity’s hypocrisy on the coronavirus is laid bare in a new supercut that the progressive watchdog group Media Matters for America released on Friday.

The montage features footage of the primetime “Hannity” host on Thursday evening excoriating other media outlets who initially downplayed the threat of the outbreak, many likening it to the seasonal ’flu.

However, the video is intercut with multiple other clips of Hannity continuing to dismiss the risk for weeks ― in lockstep with President Donald Trump, of whom he is a staunch ally ― long after rival media had started to acknowledge its severity.

Check out the clip here: