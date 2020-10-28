Sean Hannity: 'Coronavirus Hysteria' Is Attempt To 'Demoralize' Trump Voters

Hannity accused Democrats and the media of “doing everything they can possibly do to demoralize voters, especially the supporters of the president.”

“They want you to believe there’s no hope under President Trump,” he said on “Hannity.”

The nation has averaged more than 70,000 new COVID-19 cases a day in the past week and deaths are approaching 227,000. Trump, however, continues to downplay the outbreak’s severity and offers no cohesive plan to rein it in. The president also continues holding crowded campaign rallies for mostly maskless fans.

Hannity griped that progress in vaccine trials was being ignored, and cited the right-wing Media Research Center’s determination that 92% of networks’ coverage of Trump has been negative.

“Despite all of the good news, there is now a constant coronavirus hysteria 24/7 on every other news network,” Hannity complained.