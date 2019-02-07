Just one problem: Booker hadn’t been silent.

Advertisement

Hours before Hannity’s show aired, Booker addressed the allegations on CNN:

Booker said allegation against Virginia’s Lt Gov. Fairfax is “deeply, deeply disturbing,” and the accuser should be commended for coming forward.



“I have not read the allegations but it takes tremendous courage for someone to come forward in the way that she did.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 6, 2019

Cory Booker added: ”This is a deeply disturbing allegation that should be thoroughly investigated.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 6, 2019

Fairfax is next in line for governor of Virginia at a time when the current governor, Ralph Northam, is facing growing calls to resign over a racist image in his medical school yearbook. However, the allegations against Fairfax have led to calls for his resignation as well.

He has denied the allegations.

Attorney General Mark Herring, who is third in line for the governor’s job, is also being urged to resign after he admitted to wearing blackface makeup at a 1980s college party.

Advertisement

Hannity issued an “update” at the end of his show, but delivered it while referring to Booker by the mocking nickname of “Spartacus.”

Hannity: "I said at the top of the show that Spartacus Booker has been silent on the Virginia Lieutenant Governor sexual assault allegations... early this evening rather, Spartacus spoke out to CNN." pic.twitter.com/Rpc3syVvbW — Contemptor (@TheContemptor) February 7, 2019

Hannity and others on the right have used “Spartacus” as a derisive nickname for Booker since an incident during the confirmation hearings for Supreme Court Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Booker seemingly defied rules by releasing confidential documents.

“This is about the closest I’ll probably ever have in my life to an ‘I am Spartacus’ moment,” he said at the time.