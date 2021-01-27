Hannity Accused Of ‘Dabbling In Anti-Vaxx’ Territory With COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

Fox News’ Sean Hannity has been criticized for sowing doubt about the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine during Tuesday’s episode of his widely watched show.

“I don’t know when my number gets called, I’m actually beginning to have doubts,” the conservative network’s prime time personality said of taking the coronavirus shot.

“I’ve been telling my friends I’m gonna get the vaccine,” Hannity continued. “Half of them agree and the other half think I’m absolutely nuts. They wouldn’t take it in a million years.”

“I don’t know who to listen to,” he added.

The Food and Drug Administration has published extensive information about the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots, both of which it has authorized for emergency use, on its website.

HuffPost has debunked misinformation surrounding the vaccine here and answered questions about its development and safety here.

Hannity’s comments drew condemnation on Twitter, where some critics called him out for “dabbling in anti-vaxx” territory.

His wavering on the vaccine echoed that of Tucker Carlson, another prime time personality at the network, who last month suggested people should be nervous about the “glitzy entrance” of the shot.

Hannity and Carlson’s views, however, don’t appear to chime with those of Rupert Murdoch, the 89-year-old media mogul behind Fox News.

Murdoch received the shot in the United Kingdom last month and praised “the amazing scientists who have made this vaccine possible.” “I strongly encourage people around the world to get the vaccine as it becomes available,” he added.