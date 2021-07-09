'Absolute Worst' Of Sean Hannity Mashed Up Into Scathing Supercut

“The Daily Show” has done the painstaking work of compiling a montage of the “absolute worst of Sean Hannity.”

Describing the Fox News host as an “infamous hypocrite and [Donald] Trump’s pillow talk buddy,” the late-night show put together a mash-up of the man known for spreading conspiracy theories, fearmongering about Democrats and Black Lives Matter supporters, hypocrisy and sucking up to the former president.

The montage included segments of whataboutism, Hannity contradicting himself and his late-night chats with Trump while he was president. Although a lot of material was included, quite a few viewers commented that it didn’t seem possible the selection lasted for only 15 minutes.

Watch below: