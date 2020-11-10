Sean Hannity's Diatribe At Victorious Democrats Turns Into Stunning Self-Own

Fox News host and sore loser Sean Hannity continued to push unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud in the presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden.
The diehard Donald Trump disciple told his viewers Monday that “we” would not submit to the Democrats while questions (again, unfounded) remained.
And he ranted. With the graphic “THEY HATE YOU” beside him, Hannity launched a broadside at the left that didn’t really hit the intended target.
“We’re supposed to forget their vicious, vile attacks over the last four years,” Hannity said. “Well, excuse me, I’m sorry, that’s not how this is going to work. At least not in this program, during this hour and other hours of friends of our here. I won’t and cannot ―we cannot ― be intimidated into silence. We’re not gonna be lectured by the same media frauds and Democrats ― the ones that called us chumps, irredeemable deplorables, sexist, racist, Islamaphobe, homophobe, smelly Walmart shoppers.
“Yeah, we cling to our god, our guns, our Constitution, our religion and bibles while they have been fueling blind rage every second, every hour of every day.”