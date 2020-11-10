Sean Hannity's Diatribe At Victorious Democrats Turns Into Stunning Self-Own

“We’re supposed to forget their vicious, vile attacks over the last four years,” Hannity said. “Well, excuse me, I’m sorry, that’s not how this is going to work. At least not in this program, during this hour and other hours of friends of our here. I won’t and cannot ―we cannot ― be intimidated into silence. We’re not gonna be lectured by the same media frauds and Democrats ― the ones that called us chumps, irredeemable deplorables, sexist, racist, Islamaphobe, homophobe, smelly Walmart shoppers.