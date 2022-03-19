Sean Hannity Parrots Kremlin Rep's Smear Of Joe Biden As Weak

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Friday sympathetically quoted word for word a cruel attack on Joe Biden by one of Vladimir Putin’s own henchmen as a springboard to launch his own dig at the president’s “weakness.”

“We hear and see statements that are actually personal insults to President Putin,” Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier in the day after Biden called Putin a “war criminal” for bombing children in the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

“Given such irritability from Mr. Biden, his fatigue and sometimes forgetfulness ... fatigue that leads to aggressive statements, we will not make harsh assessments, so as not to cause more aggression,” Peskov arrogantly added.

Hannity flashed Peskov’s words on screen, quoted them, then immediately segued into his own attack on Biden as weak.

“Like I’ve been saying, Biden’s weakness on the world stage is emboldening bad actors all across the globe,” Hannity said.

Hannity using a statement from a Kremlin spokesperson to launch his attacks on Biden pic.twitter.com/lMpOyDCSax — Acyn (@Acyn) March 19, 2022

The Fox-Kremlin lovefest came full circle Friday after Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov praised Fox News for its pro-Russian coverage of the Ukraine invasion.

“We know the manners and the tricks that are being used by the Western countries to manipulate media,” said Lavrov. “If you take the United States, only Fox News is trying to present some alternative point of view,” he added, apparently referring to the Kremlin point of view.

Sergey Lavrov(RUSSIAN foreign minister) praises Fox News for its Ukrainian coverage. pic.twitter.com/RHLJjhDyMb — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) March 18, 2022