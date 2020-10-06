Sean Hannity once again went to bat for Donald Trump on his widely watched Fox News show Monday night, dubiously comparing the president’s conduct amid the coronavirus pandemic to that of the British leader Winston Churchill during World War II.

Hannity — an ardent defender of the president ― broadcast an excerpt from one of Churchill’s wartime speeches in which the late British prime minister said he had “nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat” in the pursuit of victory against Nazi Germany.

The Fox personality then attempted to liken Churchill’s actions during the war — including going out “risking his life, being among the people of Great Britain” — to those of Trump, who tested positive for the coronavirus last week after months of downplaying the contagion.

“In times of great hardship you must fight for survival,” said Hannity, adding: “And that is exactly what the president has done during this country’s battle against COVID-19.”

Trump drew backlash Monday night after he returned to the White House following treatment for COVID-19 and then immediately removed his face mask.

The president himself last month likened his public downplaying of the pandemic to Churchill’s messaging during the war.

Check out the video here: