Fox News host Sean Hannity drew ire on Wednesday after he hyped the upcoming publication of Donald Trump Jr.’s new book.
“Triggered: How The Left Thrives On Hate And Wants To Silence Us” is slated for a Nov. 5 release on the Hachette Book Group imprint Center Street Books.
Hannity thought he’d give President Donald Trump’s eldest son a helping hand with its promotion with this tweet:
Hannity, who has previously vowed to stump for Trump Jr.’s father on the 2020 campaign trail, called the tome “a must read for every patriot in America.”
Many Twitter users, however, disagreed:
