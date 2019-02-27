Leave it to Sean Hannity to glorify Donald Trump’s meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and gripe about Wednesday’s congressional testimony of the president’s former lawyer, Michael Cohen, at the same time.

The Fox News host accused Democrats Tuesday of a “heartless” attack on Trump “while he’s in the middle of high-stakes historic negotiations abroad here in Vietnam to keep the world safer.”

Democrats are using Cohen to achieve that end, Hannity said. The disbarred lawyer was sentenced to three years in prison in December after admittedly lying under oath about his part in dealing with Russian real estate developers on a Trump Tower project during the campaign. He also pleaded guilty to charges related to the use of campaign funds to silence women who allegedly had affairs with Trump.

Cohen (who once listed Hannity as a client, although Hannity said Cohen “never represented me in any legal matter”) was expected to testify about Trump’s alleged wrongdoing before a public congressional hearing on Wednesday. Trump is in Vietnam to discuss nuclear disarmament with Kim.

“Democrats, in my opinion, are just shamefully using [Cohen] as a political prop, not to learn anything new, but once again to bludgeon President Trump, to make him look bad, while he’s in the middle of high-stakes historic negotiations abroad here in Vietnam to keep the world safer,” Hannity said.

“It is a pretty heartless act by a group of people just blinded by all things Trump,” the host added. “And as for tomorrow, as a kangaroo court plays out on Capitol Hill, President Trump is going to be fighting for America’s interest abroad, flying 25 hours to try and make the world a safer place.”