Sean Hannity Mocked For 'Insane' Praise Of Trump During Bonkers Fox News Interview

Fox News host Sean Hannity is still smitten with former President Donald Trump. On Monday night, he opened an interview with Trump using praise so over-the-top it almost looked sarcastic.

“I know a lot of people that are around you every day. This is what they’re all telling me: You are working as hard as you did when you were in the White House, except you play a little golf more,” Hannity said.

Hannity did not point out that Trump played 261 rounds of golf during his four years in office, according to a Washington Post estimate, after vowing in 2016 that he wouldn’t have time for the game at all if elected.

Hannity’s praise didn’t end there:

Hannity kicks off his interview with Trump with this hard-hitting question:



"You are working as hard as you did when you were in the White House. Except to play a little golf more. You are keeping an insane schedule, seven days a week. You really don’t stop!" pic.twitter.com/0fH9YQ8PhS — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) April 20, 2021

Hannity has spent much of the past five years praising Trump, calling him “pretty close” to perfect during a 2017 discussion with then-Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.

His latest praise had people talking on Twitter:

If I ever had the chance to interview the former President I’d keep making up compliments until he balked.



“You seem two inches taller. Did you grow?”



“I notice that where you step grass and flowers grow.”



“When I shook your hand, sight returned to my eye after 20 years.” https://t.co/AZccRh75Sd — Peter Sagal (@petersagal) April 20, 2021

Sean Hannity says Trump’s schedule is as “insane” as it was in the White House except he’s on the golf course more—which, if true would make him a groundskeeper. pic.twitter.com/QuDfz1QHox — Joe Keenan (@MrJoeKeenan) April 20, 2021

“Mr President, with such a busy schedule, how do you stay so handsome and virile?” — RenoSparksCow (@RenoCow) April 20, 2021

I would venture a guess that trump is basically doing exactly what he did when he was president



pic.twitter.com/t0ned71IPJ — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 20, 2021

Insanity is always done on an insane schedule. https://t.co/weduVYgcY4 — Bill Prady (@billprady) April 20, 2021

Farce? Parody? Oh deary me, I think it's real... https://t.co/WrDnJlYw7k — in lindac (@InLindac) April 20, 2021

Insane is the word. https://t.co/APOpQWHdES — Kim Masters (@kimmasters) April 20, 2021

We should all be lucky enough to find a dog - or significant other - that looks at us the way @seanhannity looks at #Trump https://t.co/PQOj8a4ay9 — Lee Fine (@itllbeleefine) April 20, 2021