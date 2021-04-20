Sean Hannity Mocked For 'Insane' Praise Of Trump During Bonkers Fox News Interview

Fox News host Sean Hannity is still smitten with former President Donald Trump. On Monday night, he opened an interview with Trump using praise so over-the-top it almost looked sarcastic.
“I know a lot of people that are around you every day. This is what they’re all telling me: You are working as hard as you did when you were in the White House, except you play a little golf more,” Hannity said.
Hannity did not point out that Trump played 261 rounds of golf during his four years in office, according to a Washington Post estimate, after vowing in 2016 that he wouldn’t have time for the game at all if elected.
Hannity’s praise didn’t end there:
Hannity has spent much of the past five years praising Trump, calling him “pretty close” to perfect during a 2017 discussion with then-Fox Business host Lou Dobbs.
His latest praise had people talking on Twitter: