Fox News host Sean Hannity is calling for a virtual police state of armed ex-cops and military to “surround” schools and shopping malls to prevent mass shootings.

“Every school,” Hannity said. “Secure the perimeter of those schools. Equip them with retired police and military, they should be on every floor of every school.”

Retired police and military could volunteer for 15 hours a week in exchange for paying no federal or state income taxes, he suggested.

“We can do that with stores. We can do that in malls. We can do that pretty much anywhere the public is,” Hannity said. “Courthouses, we can expand that out everywhere and keep Americans safe.”

There are close to 100,000 public and 35,000 private K-12 schools in the United States so a force large enough to “surround the perimeter” and be on each floor would require several hundred thousand people, if not more. Statista reported that there were 116,000 shopping malls in the U.S. as of 2017, adding several hundred thousand more to the Hannity Force.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, there are currently 701,000 full-time sworn law enforcement officers in the country; the Hannity Force would essentially come close to matching or even exceeding those numbers, especially if his plan was expanded “everywhere” to include other non-mall stores and shopping centers, courthouses, etc.

Hannity’s paramilitary proposal was roundly panned on social media:

Hannity is proposing a bigger-than-Iraq policing and counter-insurgency effort in the United States — David Frum (@davidfrum) August 6, 2019

This is the guy POTUS asks for advice. @seanhannity is not the guy I want providing input or out of the box thinking for real problems to anyone. https://t.co/dI5BX3XzOl — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) August 6, 2019

That's literally called a "police state." Sean Hannity wants to see our country turned in to a police state. — Mitchell Robinson (@mrobmsu) August 6, 2019

I’d like to see the perimeter of Sean Hannity’s mouth completely secured with duct tape. — Scott Linnen (@ScottLinnen) August 6, 2019

Is Hannity rambling off his own manifesto? pic.twitter.com/lD8NsgDTij — Shomeo (@SassBaller) August 6, 2019

No hannity. Get rid of the guns. https://t.co/4jtyuXfG7B — oldgoldengirl. @myrna marell. c previous acct. (@oldgoldengirl2) August 6, 2019

Hannity’s vision of future schools is a scene right out of Children of Men. pic.twitter.com/liMcPabcuA — Ray Ray Johnson (@Donald_Jailtime) August 6, 2019

Trump's adviser Sean Hannity: "I'd like to see the perimeter of every school in America surrounded, secured by retired police ... have one armed guard on every floor of every school, all over every mall, the perimeter and inside every hall of every mall." — Maggie Aitch (@FreeBesieged) August 6, 2019

Whereas I’d like to see Sean Hannity launched into the sun, but neither action will make schools safer. https://t.co/m9y6xIFr1m — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) August 6, 2019