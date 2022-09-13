Host Sean Hannity of Fox News thought it would be a good idea to list the investigations into Donald Trump on Monday to prove that Democrats are only trying to smear him. But to many on Twitter, the long on-screen scroll served only as an indictment of the former president.

I’m not sure listing all these investigations helps pic.twitter.com/YqbtMvUCYL — Acyn (@Acyn) September 13, 2022

The twice-impeached Trump now faces accusations that he illegally squirreled away classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort after an FBI seizure of the materials last month. He is also facing a probe for allegedly pressuring Georgia election officials to overturn Joe Biden’s 2020 victory in the state’s vote for president. Legal experts told NBC in August that the latter may end up being the most serious legal battle for Trump.

Hannity railed that Democrats are now using investigations to distract from other issues as November’s midterm elections approach.

But Trump’s critics on Twitter alleged that the high number of allegations indicated, in the words of one user, “That many investigations can’t be wrong.”

“Gotta love a Fox News honk making the case against a traitor. No, Trump isn’t a victim, he’s a criminal,” someone else tweeted.

“That rolling graphic is not helping his cause,” another suggested.

