You need to understand here that their sole Constitutional role is they get to impeach. They have decided in their insanity and psychosis and rage to abuse that power and bring up what is a non-case. And just politicize this because they’re just obsessed and Nancy Pelosi needed to appease the radicalism rising within her base. That is not what your role is in the US senate. Your role is also very very clear, you are to run the trial. That’s it. That’s what your job is. It is not your job, at all, to redo their corrupt investigation.