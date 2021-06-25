Sean Hannity Seems To Rip 'Gutless' Tucker Carlson As Fox News Feud Turns Ugly

This week, New York Times columnist Ben Smith said Carlson dishes out off-the-record gossip about the network, former President Donald Trump and other topics to reporters, calling his willingness to spill tea “one of Washington’s open secrets.” Sixteen journalists at other news outlets confirmed to Smith that Carlson had been a source.

On Thursday night, Hannity attacked Smith and the Times, mocking the paper of record for allowing a reporter to cite Pop Bitch.

“You can’t make this Adam Schiff up,” Hannity cracked.

But then his segment took a turn.

“Now the big news is that some people at Fox apparently don’t like me, and said bad things about me ― gutlessly ― behind my back, according to Ben Smith and members of the media mob,” Hannity said.

If the news was true, “that’s called a normal day in the world that I live in,” Hannity said.

He also claimed that he didn’t care what anyone said about him anyway.

“I’m not gonna change just because some of you don’t like me,” Hannity said.