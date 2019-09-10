It’s been the best part of three years since Donald Trump won the 2016 presidential race, but Sean Hannity still can’t stop talking about Trump’s former opponent Hillary Clinton.

From Trump’s inauguration in January 2017 to August 2019, the “Hannity” host mentioned the former secretary of state in 505 of his Fox News show’s 587 episodes ― that’s 86% of his shows ― according to a review conducted by Media Matters.

If you include mentions from guests, Clinton was name-dropped in a whopping 91% of Hannity’s shows.

In one particularly long streak this year, Hannity referenced Clinton in 60 consecutive episodes between April and July.

As Media Matters points out, Hannity called his show the “Stop-Hillary Express” during the 2016 presidential campaign — but he hasn’t been able to stop speaking about her since.

Check out the staggering supercut of Hannity’s Clinton name-drops below:

It's been nearly a thousand days since Trump's inauguration. And yet, there's one person that Sean Hannity is still obsessed with. https://t.co/JwhoxV8aTY pic.twitter.com/UfHssXmy7s — Media Matters (@mmfa) September 10, 2019