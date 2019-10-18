Sean Hannity Flips Out Over Mick Mulvaney's ‘Idiotic’ News Conference

Fox News host Sean Hannity was stunned on Thursday when White House acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney’s admitted that President Donald Trump withheld aid from Ukraine to pressure the country into investigating Democrats.

“What is Mulvaney even talking about?” Hannity said on his radio show in comments posted online by Media Matters. “I just think he’s dumb. I really do. I don’t even think he knows what he’s talking about. That’s my take on it.”

Earlier in the day, Mulvaney had said that the Trump administration links aid to favors “all the time.”

“I have news for everybody: Get over it. There’s going to be political influence in foreign policy,” Mulvaney said. “That is going to happen. Elections have consequences.”

Later, Mulvaney attempted to walk back the admission in a statement claiming the media distorted his comments. Hannity, a staunch Trump defender, insisted the president was innocent despite Mulvaney’s remarks.

“Some of these people are so stupid. Read the transcript,” Hannity said, referring to a document the White House released that was not a transcript but rather a summary of Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Hannity added:

“We don’t need a non-whistleblower whistleblower. You don’t need a chief of staff’s idiotic interpretation of things, when the president and the president of Ukraine and everybody else can read it all themselves. That’s what’s amazing.”

Despite Hannity’s claims, the White House said the document “is not a verbatim transcript.”