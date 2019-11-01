Sean Hannity Calls Impeachment Inquiry A 'Show Trial' And Worse

The House resolution Thursday to formalize the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump gave Sean Hannity another opportunity to vent.

The Fox News host basically called the democratic process a travesty worthy of undemocratic nations like Cuba and the former Soviet Union, and dismissed the outcome as rigged.

“What we are about to see play out is just a big show trial, kind of what you would see in Cuba, the former Soviet Union, Venezuela, even Iran,” he said on “The Sean Hannity Show” in a clip shared by Media Matters, above. “The political target is afforded zero rights. You see this, we got it right here. This is not worth anything, this offers none of the protections and due process that Newt Gingrich afforded, oh!, Bill Clinton.”

Hannity also contributed to the conservative channel’s continued attacks Thursday on House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

“Adam Schiff gets to decide unilaterally and he is compromised in the case, and corrupt, and a liar, a congenital liar,” Hannity continued. “Public proceedings, where the outcome is predetermined regardless of facts.”

For the record, the House voted 232-196 in favor of the resolution, which includes provisions for Republicans questioning witnesses and calling their own witnesses.