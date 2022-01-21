Sean Hannity Sent Kayleigh McEnany A Post-Riot ‘Playbook,’ Newly Released Texts Show

Hannity messaged McEnany on Jan. 7, 2021, with a “five point approach for conversations” with Trump, according to a letter that the House committee investigating the Trump-incited violence released on Thursday. The letter, directed at daughter Ivanka Trump, asked her to submit to questioning by the panel.

The first two items on Hannity’s plan of action read:

1- No more stolen election talk 2- Yes, impeachment and 25th amendment are real, and many people will quit…

The letter did not reveal the third through fifth points.

McEnany responded: “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I will help reinforce,” per the committee.

Hannity told McEnany it was “key” that “no more crazy people” were allowed access to the then-president.

“Yes 100%,” McEnany, who is now a host on the conservative network, replied.

The disclosure of the messages further reinforces the belief that Hannity and other personalities on Fox News acted as shadow advisers to the then-president before, during and after the riot ― despite offering different takes on the air.

In other texts already released by the committee, Hannity before the riot told then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows that he was “very worried about the next 48 hours.”

