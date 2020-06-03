Sean Hannity And Jill Rhodes Divorce After 26 Years Of Marriage

Fox News personality Sean Hannity and his wife, Jill Rhodes, have announced their divorce after 26 years of marriage.

Hannity, 58, and Rhodes, a 57-year-old former journalist, were legally divorced last year after many years of separation, they said in a joint statement first reported by Page Six.

The couple released a statement to media about the breakup:

“Sean and Jill are committed to working together for the best interests of their children,” they said. “Amicable agreements were entered into over four years ago between Sean and Jill.

“They maintain a close relationship as parents to their children. Neither will have any further comments and ask for the sake of their children that their privacy be respected.”

The couple continue to have family dinners and attend the tennis tournaments of their two children, 21-year-old Patrick and 18-year-old Merri, Us Weekly reported, citing a source close to the couple.

Hannity and Rhodes married in 1993 and lived on Long Island in New York, according to People. Hannity has previously credited Rhodes, whose last job was as an editor on his TV show, as the brains behind his success.

Neither Hannity nor Rhodes were dating other people, a friend of the couple told Page Six. Hannity, a fervid defender of President Donald Trump, is “basically a workaholic,” the friend added.