Move over, “Sleepy Joe.”
Fox News’ Sean Hannity traded his usual derogatory nickname for President Joe Biden for the “Jacked-Up Joe” moniker and received a round of applause from Democrats.
Hannity has for months suggested on his prime-time show that Biden is in cognitive decline and not fit for office. But he took a different approach Thursday following Biden’s energetic State of the Union address.
Biden was “so hyped up, it was bizarre,” claimed Hannity, who is a big booster of presumptive GOP nominee Donald Trump and once even campaigned on stage alongside the four-times-indicted former president.
“Frankly, so at odds with the everyday Joe it’s even frightening to me,” he continued. “He spent most the night shouting, speeding through his speech, and clearly overcompensating from the normal, everyday Joe that can barely string two sentences together.”
“Tonight, America saw, um, let’s say a very different Joe Biden,” Hannity added. “I might call him ‘Jacked-up Joe,’ and that’s being charitable. He sounded like a hyper-caffeinated, angry old man.”
While some conservatives on X (formerly Twitter) said they liked the new moniker, it also prompted mockery of Hannity with users sharing a gif of Biden lifting a dumbbell and suggesting the Biden campaign add the term to merchandise.