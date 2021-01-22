POLITICS

Hannity Gets Blunt Lesson About Time Following 'Biden's Disastrous First Week' Claim

The Fox News host slammed Biden’s first week in office before Donald Trump's successor had even completed his first full day.

Sean Hannity’s (premature) review of President Joe Biden’s first week is in.

And it’s a doozy — although unsurprising, given the Fox News host’s regular stumping for former President Donald Trump in recent years.

On Thursday night, a caption on Hannity’s show declared Biden’s first week as president as “disastrous.” But the review came before Biden had even completed his first full day as president.

Biden officially took over from Trump at midday Wednesday.

He immediately set about reversing some of his predecessor’s policies, signing a slew of executive orders aimed at combating the coronavirus pandemic, slowing climate change and stopping construction on Trump’s signature U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Twitter users took Hannity to task for jumping the gun with the summary:

