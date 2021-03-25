Sean Hannity on Wednesday said that the White House’s explanation for why President Joe Biden stumbled up the steps of Air Force One was the biggest lie ever told in the press room. In response, people on social media vigorously pointed out how wrong he was.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki attributed last week’s incident to the “tricky” stairs after Karine Jean-Pierre, the deputy press secretary, told reporters on the plane, “It’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself.”
On his radio show, Hannity asked guest Bill O’Reilly, “Do you believe the lie that ― and I think it’s a lie ― that Joe Biden was pushed to the ground by a gust of wind three times? Because I don’t think there’s ever been a bigger lie told from that podium.”
Twitter said, um what?
h/t Media Matters