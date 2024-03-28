PoliticsJoe Biden TwitterFox News

Critics Cook Sean Hannity Over His 'Insane Nonsense' Beef With Biden

The Fox News host sounded the alarm to viewers with a wild claim about what the president wants from their homes.
Sean Hannity ranted about what President Joe Biden wants to snatch from viewers’ homes with a bonkers claim on Wednesday.

“They reject the overbearing Green New Deal regulations,” Hannity said of Americans, “You know, you gotta get an electric vehicle. They want to take away your stove, your refrigerator, your air conditioner and they even want to take away your meat.”

Hannity has previously complained about Democrats taking away meat.

The Fox News host warned about Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), a vegan, becoming president before calling on viewers to lock their freezers and “save” their meat during a 2019 episode.

The network has also engaged in a meat madness of its own, walking back a misleading graphic in 2021 that falsely suggested that Biden’s climate change plan would restrict meat consumption.

Critics on X later cooked the Fox News host over his Biden kitchen nightmare.

