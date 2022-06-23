Sean Hannity Gets Defensive Over Juul Ban Reports

Vape fan Sean Hannity isn’t going to let the Food and Drug Administration tell him what to do.

Hannity, famously caught on camera vaping during a commercial break last year, pledged to stand his ground.

“They ban it and I’ll do it live on TV and they can come and arrest me,” he said. “How’s that?”

Hannity: They ban it and I'll do it live on TV and they can come and arrest me. How about that? pic.twitter.com/tej3jq4ZsZ — Acyn (@Acyn) June 23, 2022

It wouldn’t be the first time Hannity has vaped on his show. In March 2021, a live camera caught him puffing a bar after a commercial break.

“Uh oh,” the host remarked.

You can watch a clip of Hannity’s vaping blunder below.

Meanwhile, fellow Fox News host Tucker Carlson claimed the reported Juul ban would lower testosterone levels and cause weight gain, according to Media Matters.