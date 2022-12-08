What's Hot

Politics
Fox News2022 electionssean hannityLaura IngrahamHerschel Walker

Watch Sean Hannity And Laura Ingraham Share 'Pissed-offness' Over GOP Election Flops

The Fox News hosts consoled each other after Herschel Walker's Georgia runoff defeat and their critics loved it.
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Fox NewsSean Hannity and Laura Ingraham exchanged bitter feelings Wednesday after Herschel Walker’s Senate runoff defeat, which capped a string of midterm disappointments for Republican candidates. Critics of the conservative cable hosts rather enjoyed the spectacle. (Watch the video below.)

“I watched you last night,” Hannity said in his handoff to Ingraham. “I like it when you’re pissed off and I shared your pissed-offness. I was pissed off, too. Republicans need to get their act together.”

Hannity also suggested the party needed to adjust to early voting or, as he put it, “play the ballot game like the Democrats do.”

Ingraham on Tuesday declared she was “pissed off” when Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock clinched a runoff victory over the Trump-supported Walker in Georgia. Democrats now hold a 51-seat majority in the Senate, leaving even GOP cheerleaders like Ingraham and Hannity questioning their party’s direction.

Ingraham cast doubt on the leadership of Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel. She goaded Hannity to do the same.

“I’m not getting involved in that match,” Hannity said. “However, I like it when you’re pissed off.”

Many people on Twitter enjoyed the high-profile hosts crying in their coffee together.

