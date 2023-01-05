What's Hot

Joe Biden And Mitch McConnell Take Joy Ride As Kevin McCarthy Sweats In DC

Shannon Sharpe Snaps At Skip Bayless Over Damar Hamlin Tweet As Feud Reignites

Arizona Election Loser Kari Lake Unduly Crowns Herself With A New Title

Rep. Cori Bush Says Republicans Are Using Black Speaker Candidate As 'Prop'

After 234 Years Of Men, Patty Murray Is The Senate’s First Female President Pro Tempore

GOP Rep. Spins House Chaos Into Win For Democracy As McCarthy Loses Again

First Lady Jill Biden To Have Lesion Removed Above Eye

Trump Weighs In On Speaker Battle And Winds Up Proving His Weakness In The House, Too

California Braces For Massive Storm

Kelly Ripa Calls Out Ryan Seacrest For A Petty Jab At Andy Cohen

Emily Ratajkowski Dishes On Heteronormative Dating And Men Feeling 'Emasculated'

Jeremy Renner Was Helping Stranded Driver During Snowplow Accident, Says Mayor

Politics
Fox NewsCongressRepublicanssean hannityLauren Boebert

Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

“Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.
Ben Blanchet

Fox News host Sean Hannity grilled Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) over her lack of support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and his bid to become House speaker during an uncontrolled interview on Wednesday.

The two went at it following the second straight day of the House failing to decide on a speaker.

Boebert is one of 20 Republicans who did not throw their support behind McCarthy ― whose bid is backed by former President Donald Trump ― on Wednesday.

Hannity opened his interview by referring to Boebert’s call for Trump to tell McCarthy to withdraw his candidacy.

He then criticized her “math” as a majority of Republicans have supported McCarthy’s bid to become speaker.

“So, if I’m going to use your words, and your methodology and your math, isn’t it time for you to pack it in and your side to pack it in considering he has over 200 and you have 20?” Hannity asked.

“Sean, I understand the frustration, I promise you, but ... ,” said Boebert, before Hannity cut her off.

“I’m not frustrated. You didn’t answer any question,” Hannity replied before the two went into a tense back and forth.

Boebert later suggested she could nominate Trump as speaker. The position has always been held by a member of the House, but being a member of the body isn’t a requirement to receive a nomination, PBS reported.

“Is this a game show?” Hannity asked after he interrupted Boebert.

“No, no, no ... ,” Boebert replied.

″We’re going to pick Jim Jordan one day, [Byron] Donalds the other day, Trump the next day?” Hannity added.

Hannity tried to regain control of the interview on several occasions before he appeared to take a jab at Republicans not supporting McCarthy’s bid.

“We are here to legislate, we are here to get the country back on track and ... ,” Boebert said.

“I can tell,” Hannity replied.

You can watch more clips from the tense interview below.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Ben Blanchet - null

Popular in the Community