Sean Hannity And Mark Levin Reach Peak Hypocrisy In Warning To Fox News Viewers

Fox News host Sean Hannity and colleague Mark Levin went deep into their fearmongering playbook on Thursday to mobilize Fox News viewers ahead of next month’s midterm election. (Watch the video below.)

“If you don’t vote in 19 days you’re gonna lose your country,” Levin said. “It’s that simple.”

Hannity stoked absolute panic over possible Democratic victories. He mentioned the prospect of Puerto Rican and D.C. statehood and non-conservatives getting nominated for the Supreme Court. That would be the currently right-leaning body that has robbed women of their right to abortion on the federal level, despite the majority of Americans believing that abortion should be legal.

Advertisement

Democrats “will forever alter the greatest system of governance ever created for man,” Hannity proclaimed. “That’s how deep, that’s how profound this will be on this country. And I don’t know if we get to the point where we could never [sic] recover at that point.”

The “greatest system of governance” apparently wasn’t great enough for former President Donald Trump, whom Hannity adores. He tried to overturn the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden, and incited many of his followers to lay siege to the Capitol to get their way.