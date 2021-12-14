Hannity Interviews Meadows After Damning Jan. 6 Text Story, Doesn't Mention It At All

“Can he make a statement? Ask people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity had texted Meadows during the riot.

“Mark, the president needs to tell people in the Capitol to go home,” Fox News host Laura Ingraham wrote.

“Please get him on TV,” the network’s Brian Kilmeade messaged. “Destroying everything you have accomplished.”

As the Daily Beast first reported, the subject did not come up once during Meadows’ appearance Monday on “Hannity.”