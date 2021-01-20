“Mitch McConnell, if you’re not gonna fight, we deserve better,” the Fox News host told McConnell, who will be the Senate minority leader after two new Democrats are sworn into the Senate on Wednesday. “You can go back to representing the people of Kentucky and let somebody that knows how to lead, lead.” (Fast forward to 17:45).

People on Twitter relished the conservative infighting. “So fun, watching the GOP implode,” one user wrote.

McConnell said in private last week that he supported House Democrats’ impeachment of Trump, according to the New York Times.

But McConnell’s declaration on Monday that the “mob was fed lies” and “provoked by the president” put the right-wing personality over the top.

“I don’t remember Mitch McConnell ever being critical, but today he’s critical of Donald Trump,” Hannity said on his radio show, adding that the senator seemed to signal that he was indeed going along with the impeachment.

“Republicans need new leadership,” declared Hannity, a member of the Conservative Party and a staunch apologist for Trump’s misdeeds. “These guys have been there forever.”

Many on Twitter celebrated what they saw as an outbreak of conservative “cannibalism.”

Hannity going after Mitch McConnell is the opening round in the GOP civil war. Let the cannibalism begin. — NastyWomenVote (@vote_nasty) January 20, 2021

So fun, watching the GOP implode. — Msss Hawkins 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@FotiosFrida) January 20, 2021

Sean Hannity just declared war on Mitch McConnell. — Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) January 20, 2021

Hannity and McConnell at each other? This is fun. — Adrenaline Arch1 (@Adrenalinearch1) January 20, 2021

I'm going to take great joy watching them destroy each other — Happytraveler (@Happytr46841850) January 20, 2021

So sad to see them tear their rancid selves apart like this — John Rudd - Time to Unite (@WanderingHokie) January 20, 2021