Critics Sock Sean Hannity Over His Bizarre Personal ‘Plan’ For Mass Shootings

Sean Hannity had one combat sport in mind while outlining how he gears up for potential shootings just hours after a mass killing in Maine left at least 16 people dead on Wednesday.
“And then I always ask the question ― when something like this happens, what is your plan? What do you do? I have a personal security plan. I train in mixed martial arts,” the Fox News host mentioned in an interview with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.
“I’ve been a big believer in the Second Amendment for a long time with the prayer that I would never have to use it.”
The Fox News host’s comments arrived after the deadly shootings at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, the state’s second-largest city. Law enforcement sources told The Associated Press that dozens of people were wounded in the shootings.
State police have since identified a person of interest, a military-trained firearms instructor and was committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer.
Hannity went on to ask Haley what she views as the “underlying cause” of shootings in America before the candidate called for “serious law and order,” the defunding of sanctuary cities and to acknowledge “the cancer in America that is mental health.”
Social media users mocked Hannity over his mention of his MMA training, joking that he’s training to “block bullets with his body” during a shooting.