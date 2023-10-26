Critics Sock Sean Hannity Over His Bizarre Personal ‘Plan’ For Mass Shootings

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sean Hannity had one combat sport in mind while outlining how he gears up for potential shootings just hours after a mass killing in Maine left at least 16 people dead on Wednesday.

“And then I always ask the question ― when something like this happens, what is your plan? What do you do? I have a personal security plan. I train in mixed martial arts,” the Fox News host mentioned in an interview with GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

“I’ve been a big believer in the Second Amendment for a long time with the prayer that I would never have to use it.”

The Fox News host’s comments arrived after the deadly shootings at a bar and bowling alley in Lewiston, the state’s second-largest city. Law enforcement sources told The Associated Press that dozens of people were wounded in the shootings.

State police have since identified a person of interest, a military-trained firearms instructor and was committed to a mental health facility for two weeks over the summer.

Hannity went on to ask Haley what she views as the “underlying cause” of shootings in America before the candidate called for “serious law and order,” the defunding of sanctuary cities and to acknowledge “the cancer in America that is mental health.”

Hannity on mass shooting: What is your plan? What do you do? I have a personal security plan. I train in mixed martial arts. pic.twitter.com/Of0l1bpAGL — Acyn (@Acyn) October 26, 2023

Social media users mocked Hannity over his mention of his MMA training, joking that he’s training to “block bullets with his body” during a shooting.

Republicans’ new plan to stop mass shootings: Karate chop the AR-15s. https://t.co/XtalmrJQQ6 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) October 26, 2023

Every man out for themselves is the opposite of a plan. — Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) October 26, 2023

Yes, he trains to block bullets with his body. 😆 🤣 😂 — Dr. Amaya Deakins (@amayadeakins) October 26, 2023

This is an interesting new argument from Republicans who are against gun safety: The only thing that can fight bad people with guns are good people who know MMA. #Lewiston pic.twitter.com/KiDx05iH4m — Russell Drew (@RussOnPolitics) October 26, 2023

Hannity’s answer to mass shootings - MMA pic.twitter.com/m8GMVOvaHk — RJ Karvay 🇺🇸🌻🗳️ (@NycProbate) October 26, 2023

Hannity says a good guy with a karate chop can beat a bad guy with a gun. https://t.co/mefv1AnzhX — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 26, 2023

There is something so dysfunctional about saying “We could live in communities where you don’t have to worry about getting shot, but I’d prefer to keep the guns and fight my way out.” You’re not Josey Wales. You’re just a rich dude with a Fox News gig. To thine own self be true. https://t.co/boJe3MPntT — Sean Casten (@SeanCasten) October 26, 2023

ya he’ll kung fu the fuck out of that .223 — HAWKEYE La Longue Carabine 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@Danu924a) October 26, 2023

I can’t believe we’ll have to listen to bullshit like this for the next couple of days.



Anything to not talk about the military grade assault rifle. https://t.co/eXRNTYYmAh — Kelsie Taggart (@kelsientaggart) October 26, 2023