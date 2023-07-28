Cringe: Sean Hannity Riffs On Nancy Mace's Sexy Confession At Prayer Breakfast

Sean Hannity on Thursday gushed over GOP Rep. Nancy Mace’s admission that she turned down nooky with her boyfriend to attend a prayer breakfast hosted by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.). (Watch the video below.)

In a clip shown by the Fox News host, the South Carolina lawmaker caused a stir by telling attendees her fiance was getting frisky when she told him, “No, baby, we don’t got time for that.”

“He can wait,” Mace told the conservative audience, “I’ll see him later tonight.”

“Much later tonight, because she’s on this show,” Hannity told his viewers. “I guess you get home sometime around midnight tonight. ... I thought it was pretty funny at a prayer breakfast. Good for you for having a great sense of humor.”

Mace told Hannity her anecdote was “a little lighthearted humor between friends.”

But some right-leaning outlets and social media users raised objections.

Mace fended off the hostility on Twitter, the platform being rebranded as X.